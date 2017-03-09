EPIC has asked the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to examine the risk to democratic institutions of cyber attack. EPIC described two recent Freedom of Information Act cases against the FBI and the ODNI to obtain records about the Russian interference with the 2016 US Presidential election. EPIC pointed to the upcoming federal elections in Europe and the need to safeguard democratic elections. EPIC recently launched the EPIC Cybersecurity and Democracy Project, which focuses on US cyber policies, threats to election systems, and foreign attempts to influence American policymaking.