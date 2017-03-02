In advance of a hearing on "Cyber Strategy and Policy," EPIC has sent a letter to the Senate Armed Services Committee urging Congress to protect democratic institutions, following the Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. EPIC explained that "data protection and privacy should remain a central focus" of cyber security policy. EPIC also recommended that Congress strengthen the federal Privacy Act and establish a U.S. data protection agency. EPIC recently launched the EPIC Cybersecurity and Democracy Project that will focus on US cyber policies, threats to election systems and foreign attempts to influence American policymaking.