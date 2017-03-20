In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, EPIC has urged Senators to question Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on a wide range of privacy, First Amendment, open government, and consumer protection issues. Judge Gorsuch’s views on these subjects could have "far-reaching implications" for “the future of privacy in the digital era," EPIC wrote. The letter from EPIC emphasized that "[t]hese issues could not be more timely” given recent allegations by the President “that he was the target of government surveillance"—a claim that is the target of an EPIC freedom of information request. EPIC regularly shares its views with the Senate concerning nominees to the Supreme Court, including Justice Kagan, Justice Sotomayor, Justice Alito, and Chief Justice Roberts. The Senate hearing will be webcast on C-SPAN Monday at 11:00 am EDT.