EPIC Warns Congress about Law Enforcement Forensic Techniques
EPIC has sent a letter to a House Judiciary committee concerning “the state of forensic science in the United States.” Citing the work of EPIC Advisory Board members Erin Murphy and Jennifer Mnookin EPIC said that oversight of forensic techniques, such as DNA and algorithms, is needed to ensure confidence in the criminal justice system. Last year, EPIC filed public records requests with six states to obtain the source code of DNA forensic software. EPIC has previously warned the US Supreme Court to carefully assess the reliability of investigative techniques. EPIC also argued a federal appeals case against DNA dragnet surveillance.