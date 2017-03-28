EPIC Warns Congress about Law Enforcement Forensic Techniques

EPIC has sent a letter to a House Judiciary committee concerning “the state of forensic science in the United States.” Citing the work of EPIC Advisory Board members Erin Murphy and Jennifer Mnookin EPIC said that oversight of forensic techniques, such as DNA and algorithms, is needed to ensure confidence in the criminal justice system. Last year, EPIC filed public records requests with six states to obtain the source code of DNA forensic software. EPIC has previously warned the US Supreme Court to carefully assess the reliability of investigative techniques. EPIC also argued a federal appeals case against DNA dragnet surveillance.

March 28, 2017| Share:

« EPIC FOIAs Docs for Key Witnesses at Cancelled Oversight Hearing | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

1984

1984
George Orwell

Other EPIC Books »