EPIC Warns of Privacy, Safety Risks with "Smart Cities"
In comments to the National Science Foundation on "Smart Cities and Communities Federal Strategic Plan", EPIC warned that they there were considerable risks to public safety and personal privacy. EPIC urged the NSF to prioritize cybersecurity, protect individual privacy, and minimize the collection of personally identifiable information. EPIC regularly submits comments to federal agencies on emerging civil liberties issues, including cybersecurity, consumer protection, and other privacy issues.