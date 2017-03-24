European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Big Data

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on the fundamental rights implications of big data. The resolution stresses that "the prospects and opportunities of big data" can only be realized "when public trust in these technologies is ensured by a strong enforcement of fundamental rights and compliance with current EU data protection law." The resolution discusses the importance of data protection, accountability, transparency, data security, and privacy by design. EPIC has warned about the risks of big data and launched campaigns on "Algorithmic Transparency" and data protection.

