Following Congress, EPIC Seeks Public Release of DHS Records on Russian Interference

EPIC has submitted an urgent Freedom of Information Act request for DHS's review of the Russian Interference with the presidential election. The EPIC FOIA request follows House Resolution 235, sponsored by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), which would direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to transmit DHS's documents related to Russian interference to the House of Representative. EPIC is now pursuing public release of the same records, and has notified Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) and Ranking Member Cummings (D-MD), of the House Oversight Committee of the pending FOIA request. Earlier this week, EPIC argued "the public has the right to know" about the extent of Russian interference with the 2016 election.

