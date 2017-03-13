The House Committee on Education and the Workforce gave approval last week to a bill that would undermine the privacy protections guaranteed by the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA). The bill would condition health insurance discounts for wellness programs on whether an employee agrees to participate in genetic testing. Under GINA, employers may not penalize employees for keeping their genetic data private. DNA profiles and other genetic records contain particularly sensitive personal information that can impact employment decisions, insurance availability, and even criminal justice outcomes. EPIC supported GINA and has backed the right of individuals to control the use of their genetic data in numerous comments and cases.