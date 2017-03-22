The Pew Research Center has released a report on "What the Public Knows About Cybersecurity." According to the Pew survey, 75% of respondents could identify the strongest password out of four options. About half of the people who took the survey could identify a phishing attack; a similar number knew what ransomware is. Only 16% answered that "a group of computers that is networked together and used by hackers to steal information" is called a "botnet." EPIC maintains an Online Guide to Practical Privacy Tools and resources on Public Opinion and Privacy.