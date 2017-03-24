Today the Senate voted to roll back the FCC's broadband privacy rules which require internet service providers to obtain consumers' consent for accessing sensitive information and required consumers to be notified of any data breaches. Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) blasted the vote stating that it is "Now easier for American's sensitive information about their health, finances and families to be used, shared, and sold to the highest bidder without their permission." EPIC had urged the FCC to establish comprehensive safeguards for consumer privacy.