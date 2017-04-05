EPIC Brings Attention to Auto "Starter Interrupt Devices"
In a letter to the House Financial Services committee about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, EPIC highlighted its complaint about automobile "starter interrupt devices." EPIC alleges that companies use these devices to monitor borrowers' location and disable vehicles in violation of the Consumer Financial Protection Act. EPIC has asked the Bureau "to enjoin their unfair and abusive practices." In testimony, detailed comments, and letters, EPIC has urged Congress to establish safety standards for connected vehicles. EPIC has also submitted comments to the CFPB on debt collection practices and publication of consumer complaint narratives.