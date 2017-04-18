EPIC has joined the Fly Don't Spy! campaign to urge DHS Secretary Kelly to reject plans to require to hand over passwords to the federal government. Such a requirement would undermine privacy and human rights, chill freedom of speech and association, and create greater security risks for travelers. Earlier this year, Secretary Kelly testified before Congress about collecting social media passwords. In response, EPIC immediately filed a Freedom of Information Act request regarding all DHS plans to use individuals' internet and social media information to vet potential entrants to the U.S.