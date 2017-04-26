A statement from EPIC to the House Oversight Committee for a hearing on border security warns that enhanced surveillance will impact citizens' rights. "The use of drones in border security will place U.S. citizens living on the border under ceaseless surveillance by the government." said EPIC. EPIC noted that Customs and Border Protection is already deploying drones with facial recognition technology on U.S. communities. In 2013, EPIC obtained records under the Freedom of Information Act which revealed that CBP drones could also intercept electronic communications in the United States. State laws in some border states prohibit warrantless aerial surveillance but the United States has failed to enact laws to limit drone surveillance. EPIC has sued the FAA for the agency's failure to create drone privacy safegruards as required by Congress.