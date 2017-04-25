EPIC Hosts International Meeting of Data Protection Experts
This week EPIC hosted the 61st meeting of the International Working Group on Data Protection in Telecommunications in Washington, D.C. Twice a year, the Berlin-based Working Group convenes data protection authorities and privacy experts from around the world to develop recommendations on emerging privacy challenges. The IWG recently issued recommendations on topics including Biometrics in Online Authentication, Location Tracking, and Intelligent Video Analytics. The IWG meeting was held at the Goethe-Institut, Germany's cultural institute. Through June 2016 the Institut is presenting the "Plurality of Privacy Project," a transatlantic theater project focused on the value of privacy. EPIC previously hosted a meeting of the IWG in Washington, DC in the spring of 2004.