EPIC Joins Coalition to Urge FOIA Compliance on Immigration Enforcement

EPIC joined a coalition of civil society organizations to urge the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to comply with the Freedom of Information Act. The letter to DHS Secretary Kelly calls upon the federal agency to "fully disclose information on immigration enforcement cooperation between federal and non-federal law enforcement agencies." EPIC previously received documents through a Freedom of Information Act Request about DHS's immigration enforcement practices. The documents obtained by EPIC detail the "Priorities Enforcement Program," a controversial program that relied on biometric data collection for immigration enforcement.

