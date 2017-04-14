In comments to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, EPIC recommended stronger privacy protections for vehicle-to-vehicle communications. EPIC urged the agency to allow consumers to turn off pre-installed V2V communications and to required automobile manufacturers to be transparent about the collection of personal data. EPIC also urged that agency to establish basic cybersecurity safeguards and require encryption for all vehicle networks and ensure data minimization techniques. EPIC has previously submitted comments to NHTSA on connected cars and has submitted several statements to Congress.