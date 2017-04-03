EPIC has filed an urgent Freedom of Information Act request for documents concerning a recent meeting between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and EU Commissioner Věra Jourová. The two reportedly discussed "a proposal [on] how to 'solve this problem'" of encryption. EPIC said in the FOIA request that "strong encryption is the cornerstone of the modern internet economy" and that encryption "is critical to preserving human rights and information security around the world." A proposal on encryption policy may be taken up at a June 2017 meeting between the United States and the European Union. EPIC has advocated for strong encryption since its founding and published the first comprehensive survey of encryption use around the world. In the FOIA request, EPIC also noted the growing risk to users of Internet-connected devices.