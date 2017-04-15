Today EPIC filed a FOIA lawsuit against the IRS after the agency failed to release Donald J. Trump’s tax records. According to EPIC, "There has never been a more compelling FOIA request presented to the IRS.” In the request to the IRS, EPIC explained that the IRS Commissioner may release tax returns to "correct misstatements of fact" and to ensure the “integrity and fairness" of the tax system. EPIC cited an earlier statement of Senator Charles Grassley (R-IA), a member of the Joint Committee on Taxation, in support of the release. The case is captioned EPIC v. IRS, 17-670 (D.D.C. filed Apr. 15, 2017). For more information, see the Press Release about EPIC v. IRS. EPIC is currently pursuing several high level FOIA cases, including EPIC v. FBI and EPIC v. ODNI, to determine the scope of Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election.