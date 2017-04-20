The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has released a report on the controversial Section 702 "PRISM" program, which is set to expire on December 31, 2017. The report argues for renewal, but significant questions remain about the PRISM program. Despite repeated requests from Congress, the ODNI has refused to reveal the number of U.S. persons who are swept up in PRISM surveillance every year. EPIC sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee urging public reporting of the Government's surveillance activities. EPIC also warned that the Section 702 legal controversy could block international data transfers.