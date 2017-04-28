The Federal Aviation Administration has filed a brief in response to EPIC's lawsuit, EPIC v. FAA, concerning the FAA's failure to establish privacy rules for commercial drones. EPIC sued the FAA after Congress required a "comprehensive plan" for drone deployment in the United States and the FAA denied EPIC's petition calling for privacy safeguards. In the opposition brief, the FAA acknowledged "that cameras and other sensors attached to [drones] may pose a risk to privacy interests." The FAA claims that the agency is not ignoring drone privacy risks, but documents from a previous Freedom of Information Act request by EPIC showed the agency also failed to complete a drone privacy report required by Congress.