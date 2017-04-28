NSA Imposes Limits on "Upstream" Collection Program

The National Security Agency announced that it will no longer acquire upstream “about” communications under Section 702 surveillance authority. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court previously questioned these searches, but permitted them to continue after the NSA claimed that ending the program would be technologically infeasible. According to PCLOB, the NSA collects more than 25 million Internet communications every year. EPIC recently challenged the “about” searches in an amicus brief for the Irish DPC v. Facebook case. The broader Section 702 authority is set to expire in December.

