A judge ruled this week that New York City may destroy the application materials of those who applied for an NYC identification card. The IDNYC program allows any New York City resident, regardless of immigration status, to obtain an identity document to access city services and to open a bank account. The IDNYC program was intended to assist vulnerable populations, including homeless, victims of domestic violence and undocumented immigrants. More than one million cards were issued and fewer than 2% of applications were denied. Under initial implementation, the application documentation was to be retained for two years, but critics of the program sought to obtain the personal information of applicants with the state FOI law. The judge rejected the claim. EPIC has long warned that the retention of identity document enrollment materials pose a significant privacy risk.