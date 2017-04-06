A recent Reuters survey found that a majority of Americans are not willing to give up their privacy even to help the government fight terrorism. About 3 in 4 participants in the online survey answered that they would not give up the privacy of their e-mail, text messages, or phone records to help the US fight foreign or domestic terrorism plots or counter hacking of US networks by foreign powers. The poll of 3,307 people showed strong support for privacy among both Democrats and Republicans. EPIC has advocated for strong encryption since its founding and published the first comprehensive survey of encryption use around the world. EPIC also maintains a page on Privacy and Public Opinion.