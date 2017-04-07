The Senate has confirmed Neil Gorsuch as the next Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. The final vote was 54 yeas to 45 nays. During Justice Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing, EPIC urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to scrutinize Gorsuch’s positions on a wide range of privacy, First Amendment, open government, and consumer protection issues. Gorsuch’s views on these subjects could have "far-reaching implications" for “the future of privacy in the digital era," EPIC wrote. Committee members ultimately questioned Gorsuch extensively on the constitutional right to privacy, the application of the Fourth Amendment to new technologies, and the right to anonymous speech. EPIC regularly shares its views with the Senate concerning nominees to the Supreme Court, including Justice Kagan, Justice Sotomayor, Justice Alito, and Chief Justice Roberts.