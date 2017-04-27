Senators Blumenthal and Udall Introduce Online Privacy Bill
Senators Richard Blumental (D-CT) and Tom Udall (D-NM) have introduced the Managing Your Data Against Telecom Abuses (MY DATA) Act. The MY DATA Act would grant the FTC jurisdiction over broadband providers, as well the authority to establish rules for privacy and data security online. "In the 21st century, internet access is a basic necessity. And signing up for a basic necessity should never mean you have to sign away your rights to privacy," said Senator Blumenthal. EPIC has previously told Congress that the FTC has not done enough to safeguard consumer privacy, citing the Commission's failure to enforce settlement agreements or to modify proposed settlements based on public comments. EPIC has also proposed comprehensive consumer privacy laws to combat the growing threats of data breaches, identity theft, and financial fraud.