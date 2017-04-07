Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass) and Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) have reintroduced the "Protecting Student Privacy Act." The Act would strengthen the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a federal student privacy law. The Student Privacy Act would also implement several of the recommendations EPIC set out in the Student Privacy Bill of Rights, including data security safeguards, student access to personal information held by companies, prohibiting the use of personal data for marketing purposes, and minimizing the personal information schools transfer to third parties.