Donald Trump signed a congressional resolution rescinding the FCC's broadband privacy rules. The rules required internet service providers to obtain consumers' consent before accessing sensitive information and to notify consumers of data breaches. The resolution nullifies the FCC's rules and blocks the FCC from enacting similar rules in the future. EPIC had urged the FCC to establish comprehensive safeguards for consumer privacy, and also explained to Congress that the FTC does not effectively safeguard consumer privacy. EPIC also has a petition pending before the FCC to end the mandatory retention of private customer telephone records.