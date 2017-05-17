EPIC has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission to stop the secret scoring of young tennis players. The EPIC complaint concerns the "Universal Tennis Rating", a proprietary algorithm used to assign numeric scores to tennis players, many of whom are children under 13. "The UTR score defines the status of young athletes in all tennis-related activity; impacts opportunities for scholarship, education and employment; and may in the future provide the basis for 'social scoring' and government rating of citizens," according to EPIC. EPIC urged the FTC to “find that a secret, unprovable, proprietary algorithm to evaluate children is an unfair and deceptive trade practice.” In 2015, EPIC launched a campaign on "Algorithmic Transparency" and has pursued several cases, including one for rating travelers and another for assessing guilt or innocence, that draw attention to the social risks of secret algorithms.