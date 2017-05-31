EPIC Continues Opposition to Social Media Searches of Visa Applicants

In comments to Customs and Border Protection, EPIC opposed a plan to obtain social media information from visa applicants. EPIC said the CBP proposal threatens First Amendment rights, risked abuse, and would disproportionately impact minority groups. EPIC has previously opposed proposals to collect social media information from individuals seeking to enter the United States. In a FOIA lawsuit against DHS, EPIC obtained documents which revealed that federal agencies gather social media comments to identify individuals critical of the government. EPIC is currently pursuing a FOIA request about a revised DHS plan to require disclosure of social media passwords before allowing entry into the country.

