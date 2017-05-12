EPIC has filed an emergency motion today in EPIC v. FBI, a Freedom of Information Act case for records concerning the Russian Interference with the 2016 Presidential Election. In papers filed with a federal district court in Washington, DC, EPIC cited Donald Trump's abrupt firing of the FBI Director, and concerns expressed by Members of the House and Senate regarding the possible destruction of FBI records related to the investigation. EPIC asked the Court to issue a preservation order and to impose sanctions if the order is violated. Today, the FBI also released records to EPIC, including the agency's procedures for notifying the victims of cyberattacks. The case is EPIC v. FBI, No. 17-121, before Judge Royce C. Lamberth. [Press Release]