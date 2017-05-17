EPIC has filed an urgent Freedom of Information Act request with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for former Director James Comey's memos concerning his communications with President Trump. On May 16th, 2017, the New York Times reported Mr. Comey documented "every phone call and meeting he had with the president." The memos tracked "what he perceived as the president's improper efforts to influence a continuing investigation," the Times said. EPIC has filed a formal FOIA request for the public release of all of Director Comey's memos, including a memo describing his meeting with President Trump concerning National Security Advisor Flynn's resignation. Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee and House Oversight Committee both requested the FBI to turn over the memos to Congress. EPIC also recently filed an emergency motion to preserve records in EPIC v. FBI, a FOIA lawsuit for records concerning the Russian Interference with the 2016 Presidential Election.