EPIC joined a coalition of civil society organizations to urge the House Committee on Financial Services to rescind guidance declaring communications between the Department of Treasury and the Committee are exempt from public access. In the letter to Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), the coalition stated the move represented "a troubling precedent" that "improperly restrict[s] the ability of the public to use FOIA." Records in the possession of federal agencies are presumptively available to the public under the Freedom of Information Act. EPIC and a coalition also recently urged the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to comply with the FOIA and "fully disclose information on immigration enforcement cooperation between federal and non-federal law enforcement agencies." For more information about EPIC's latest open government work, visit: https://epic.org/open_gov/.