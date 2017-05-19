In comments to the State Department, EPIC urged the agency to drop a plan to obtain the social media identifiers of individuals applying for visas to enter the U.S. EPIC argued that the proposal threatens important First Amendment rights, risked, abuse, and would disproportionately impact certain minority groups. EPIC has previously opposed DHS proposals to collect social media information and recently submitted a FOIA request following statements made by the Homeland Security Secretary, indicating DHS planned to ask individuals for social media passwords before allowing entry into the U.S.