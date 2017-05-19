EPIC Opposes State Department Plan to Collect Social Media Identifiers for Visa Applicants

In comments to the State Department, EPIC urged the agency to drop a plan to obtain the social media identifiers of individuals applying for visas to enter the U.S. EPIC argued that the proposal threatens important First Amendment rights, risked, abuse, and would disproportionately impact certain minority groups. EPIC has previously opposed DHS proposals to collect social media information and recently submitted a FOIA request following statements made by the Homeland Security Secretary, indicating DHS planned to ask individuals for social media passwords before allowing entry into the U.S.

May 19, 2017| Share:

« Facebook Fined $122 Million for Misleading Europe on Privacy Risks of WhatsApp Merger | Main | Court Strikes Down FAA Registration Requirement for Hobbyist Drones »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Robot Law

Robot Law
by Ryan Calo, A. Michael Froomkin,
Ian Kerr

Other EPIC Books »