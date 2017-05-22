EPIC has sent a statement to the House Ways & Means Committee and House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in advance of a hearing on "Protecting Americans' Identities: Examining Efforts to Limit the Use of Social Security Numbers." EPIC warned about the danger of SSN-related identity theft. "Given the growing risk of identity theft coupled to the SSN and the ease of alternative systems, there is simply no excuse for the use of SSNs in either the public or private sector," said EPIC. EPIC has long urged Congress and state legislators to limit use of the SSN.