EPIC has sent a statement to the House Committee on Oversight for the upcoming hearing on the FAFSA ("Free Application for Federal Student Aid") data breach, which compromised more than 100,000 taxpayer records. EPIC urged the Committee to protect student privacy. EPIC's testimony: (1) explained how the U.S. Education Department weakened key safeguards for student records, (2) described the privacy risks that students today face, (3) underscored the need for data security safeguards for student information, and (4) recommended that Congress adopt EPIC's Student Privacy Bill of Rights. EPIC has previously urged Congress, the Education Department, and the Federal Trade Commission to strengthen student privacy.