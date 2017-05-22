In advance of an IRS Oversight hearing, EPIC has sent a statement to the House Appropriations Committee regarding EPIC v. IRS, the case in which EPIC is seeking release of President Trump's tax records. According to EPIC, "There has never been a more compelling FOIA request presented to the IRS." In the request to the IRS, EPIC explained that the IRS Commissioner may release tax returns to "correct misstatements of fact" and to ensure the "integrity and fairness" of the tax system. EPIC is currently pursuing several high level FOIA cases, including EPIC v. FBI and EPIC v. ODNI, to determine the scope of Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election.