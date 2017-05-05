EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing on "Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election." EPIC described its Freedom of Information Act cases against the FBI and the ODNI to obtain records about activities aimed at undermining democratic institutions. EPIC is also pursuing the release of any FISA orders for Trump Tower, as well as Donald Trump's tax returns. EPIC wrote the "need to understand Russian efforts to influence democratic elections cannot be overstated.”