EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee for an upcoming FBI oversight hearing. EPIC urged the Committee to investigate the FBI's Next Generation Identification system, a massive biometric database. EPIC has sought to ensure that the FBI database complies fully with the federal Privacy Act which the Bureau has opposed. EPIC explained to the Senate Committee that an individual's ability to control disclosure of identity "is an essential aspect of personal security and privacy." In a leading FOIA lawsuit, EPIC v. FBI, EPIC also uncovered documents which revealed high error rates in the biometric system. EPIC has filed a FOIA lawsuit against the FBI for information about the agency's plans to transfer biometric data to the Department of Defense.