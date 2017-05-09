EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing on "Law Enforcement Access to Data Stored Across Borders." According to news reports, the United States and the United Kingdom are seeking to establish an agreement for direct access to personal data outside their legal jurisdictions. A secret agreement is under negotiation. In November 2016, EPIC filed a FOIA Request related to the US-UK agreement. Last week, the Justice Department alerted EPIC that responsive documents had been located and would be referred to the State Department for additional processing. EPIC has long advocated for transparency concerning international agreements. In 2016, EPIC obtained the "Umbrella Agreement" after a successful Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.