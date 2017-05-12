A long delayed Executive Order on cybersecurity was released this week. The Order continues many of the cybersecurity policies of the Obama and Bush administrations. The Executive Order requires agency heads to use the NIST Framework to manage cybersecurity risk, and to provide a risk management report. The Order also requires Cabinet officials to devise a strategy for international cooperation in cybersecurity. However, the Order does not address Russia's cyber interference with the 2016 Presidential Election. EPIC, and a group of forty leading experts in law and technology, had urged the White House to strengthen privacy and data protection, and support strong encryption. The EPIC Cybersecurity and Democracy Project focuses on US cyber policies, threats to election systems and foreign attempts to influence American policymaking.