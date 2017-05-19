The FBI is opposing EPIC's emergency motion to preserve records in a Freedom of Information Act case for records of the Russian Interference with the 2016 Presidential Election. Following Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, EPIC asked a federal court to issue a preservation order for records at issue in EPIC v. FBI and to impose sanctions if the order is violated. EPIC cited irregular circumstances surrounding the firing of the FBI Director, as well as concerns expressed by members of Congress and Senators regarding the possible destruction of FBI records. In the filing today, the FBI suggested that EPIC would have to provide actual evidence of destruction of records before a court could issue a preservation order to prevent destruction of records.