The FBI has postponed a plan to establish an "insider threat database" of FBI employees that would have included vast amounts of personal data, such as medical diagnostics and biometric data, on FBI employees, family members, dependents, relatives, and other personal associations. EPIC submitted comments critical of the agency plan that would have also removed important Privacy Act safeguards. The Department of Justice suggested that the delay is temporary and that a similar database may still be established for Department of Justice components. EPIC has consistently warned against inaccurate, insecure, and overly intrusive government databases.