FBI Postpones Insider Threat Database

The FBI has postponed a plan to establish an "insider threat database" of FBI employees that would have included vast amounts of personal data, such as medical diagnostics and biometric data, on FBI employees, family members, dependents, relatives, and other personal associations. EPIC submitted comments critical of the agency plan that would have also removed important Privacy Act safeguards. The Department of Justice suggested that the delay is temporary and that a similar database may still be established for Department of Justice components. EPIC has consistently warned against inaccurate, insecure, and overly intrusive government databases.

May 31, 2017| Share:

« EPIC Continues Opposition to Social Media Searches of Visa Applicants | Main | The FOIA Project Provides 2017 FOIA Report »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Robot Law

Robot Law
by Ryan Calo, A. Michael Froomkin,
Ian Kerr

Other EPIC Books »