In a hearing before a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said she warned the White House that General Michael Flynn "could be blackmailed by the Russians" who knew he had lied about his Russian contacts. Yates also said the DOJ came forward out of concern that both administration officials and the American people "had been misled." As a part of the Democracy and Cybersecurity Project, EPIC is pursuing a Freedom of Information Act request for records of DOJ's investigation of Russian interference, EPIC explained to the Senate committee that "the public has 'the right to know' the extent of Russian interference with democratic elections and the steps that are being taken to prevent future attacks."