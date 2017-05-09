EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of a hearing on the new Antitrust Chief. EPIC urged the Committee to consider the role of consumer privacy and data protection in merger reviews. EPIC warned that "monopoly platforms" are reducing competition, stifling innovation, and undermining privacy. EPIC pointed to the FTC's failure to block the Google/DoubleClick merger which accelerated Google's dominance of Internet advertising and the WhatsApp/Facebook merger which paved the way for Facebook to access confidential WhatsApp user data. EPIC also suggested that "algorithmic transparency" would become increasingly important for merger analysis. EPIC is a leading consumer privacy advocate and regularly submits complaints urging investigations and changes to unfair business practices.