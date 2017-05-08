On Cyber Policy, EPIC Urges Senate to Protect Consumers, Democratic Institutions

In advance of a hearing on "Cyber Threats Facing America: An Overview of the Cybersecurity Threat Landscape," EPIC has sent a statement to a Senate Committee urging Congress to protect democratic institutions, following the Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. EPIC explained that "data protection and privacy should remain a central focus" of cyber security policy. EPIC also recommended that Congress strengthen the federal Privacy Act and establish a U.S. data protection agency. EPIC recently launched the EPIC Cybersecurity and Democracy Project that will focus on US cyber policies, threats to election systems and foreign attempts to influence American policymaking.

