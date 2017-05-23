Senator Mark Warner has sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission expressing his concern about connected toys that spy on children. "I worry that protections for children are not keeping pace with consumer and technology trends shaping the market for these products," Senator Warner said in the letter. Senator Warner asked FTC Acting Chairwoman Maureen Ohlhausen to respond to several questions, including whether the FTC has "taken any action with respect to 'My Friend Cayla' or other products manufactured by Genesis Toys." EPIC filed a complaint with the FTC in December, 2016, alleging that toys My Friend Cayla and i-Que Intelligent Robot violate federal privacy laws. The complaint spurred international efforts to ban the toys from the marketplace and a congressional investigation into the toy makers' data practices.