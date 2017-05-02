Surveillance Report Shows Uptick in "Backdoor Searches"

The ODNI 2016 Transparency Report provides new details about government surveillance activities. According to the ODNI, there was a 10% increase in the use of “backdoor searches” under Section 702. These searches occur when a government search targets a U.S. person under a law intended to permit only surveillance of non-US persons. This controversial practice is one of the reasons lawmakers oppose renewal of Section 702.

