During a Senate Appropriations budget hearing today, Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein said that the use of unbreakable encryption "severely impairs our ability to conduct investigations." The Department of Justice is requesting $21.6 million to "counter the treat of Going Dark." Last year, EPIC filed an amicus brief in Apple v. FBI in support of encryption. EPIC argued that the "security features in dispute in this case were adopted to protect consumers from crime." EPIC explained that an order to compel Apple to take extraordinary measures to undo these features places at risk millions of cell phone users across the United States.