The Irish High Court has reviewed recent decisions by the U.S. surveillance court and a federal appeals court for a case on the legality of Facebook's transfers of personal data from the EU to the United States. EPIC explained that the modifications to the NSA's "Upstream" program were significant, but emphasized that the scathing rebuke of the NSA's prior violations and "institutional lack of candor" show that there are not adequate limitations in the US on mass surveillance. And Congress has been unwilling so far to modify the Section 702 collection authority. EPIC is represented by FLAC (Free Legal Advice Centres), an independent human rights organization, based in Dublin, dedicated to the realization of equal justice for all.