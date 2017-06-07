As the result of a FOIA Request, EPIC has obtained nearly two hundred pages of reports about the Army surveillance blimp that broke free and crash landed in Pennsylvania. In 2015 the blimp roamed the East Coast before its crash and caused blackouts across the Pennsylvania countryside as it downed power lines. The documents obtained by EPIC include technical reports, a field investigation, and maintenance worksheets. The reports reveal the tail of the blimp failed, raising questions about the government's maintenance of the controversial and very expensive surveillance program. Through an earlier FOIA lawsuit, EPIC uncovered details about the plan to deploy the surveillance blimp over Washington, DC. The Runaway Blimp launched an Internet meme.