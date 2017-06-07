EPIC Obtains Reports on Runaway Army Blimp

As the result of a FOIA Request, EPIC has obtained nearly two hundred pages of reports about the Army surveillance blimp that broke free and crash landed in Pennsylvania. In 2015 the blimp roamed the East Coast before its crash and caused blackouts across the Pennsylvania countryside as it downed power lines. The documents obtained by EPIC include technical reports, a field investigation, and maintenance worksheets. The reports reveal the tail of the blimp failed, raising questions about the government's maintenance of the controversial and very expensive surveillance program. Through an earlier FOIA lawsuit, EPIC uncovered details about the plan to deploy the surveillance blimp over Washington, DC. The Runaway Blimp launched an Internet meme.

June 7, 2017| Share:

« EPIC Urges Senate to Ask Comey About FBI Response to Russia Attack | Main | FCC Responds to EPIC's Petition, Seeks Public Comment on Data Retention Mandate »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Robot Law

Robot Law
by Ryan Calo, A. Michael Froomkin,
Ian Kerr

Other EPIC Books »